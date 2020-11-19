EV Battery Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD

“

The report titled Global EV Battery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EV Battery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EV Battery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EV Battery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EV Battery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EV Battery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EV Battery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EV Battery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EV Battery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EV Battery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EV Battery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EV Battery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls International PLC, GS Yuasa, Hitachi Group, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Blue Energy Co. Ltd, Lithium Energy Japan, Robert Bosch GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Nickel-metal hydride

lithium-ion batteries



Market Segmentation by Application: BEV

PHEV



The EV Battery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EV Battery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EV Battery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EV Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EV Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EV Battery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EV Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EV Battery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top EV Battery Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global EV Battery Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Nickel-metal hydride

1.3.3 lithium-ion batteries

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global EV Battery Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 BEV

1.4.3 PHEV

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global EV Battery Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global EV Battery Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global EV Battery Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global EV Battery Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global EV Battery Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global EV Battery Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top EV Battery Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 EV Battery Industry Trends

2.4.1 EV Battery Market Trends

2.4.2 EV Battery Market Drivers

2.4.3 EV Battery Market Challenges

2.4.4 EV Battery Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key EV Battery Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top EV Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global EV Battery Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global EV Battery Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EV Battery Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers EV Battery by Revenue

3.2.1 Global EV Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EV Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in EV Battery as of 2019)

3.4 Global EV Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers EV Battery Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EV Battery Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers EV Battery Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global EV Battery Market Size by Type

4.1 Global EV Battery Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EV Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EV Battery Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EV Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EV Battery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EV Battery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global EV Battery Market Size by Application

5.1 Global EV Battery Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EV Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global EV Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 EV Battery Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global EV Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EV Battery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EV Battery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 EV Battery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America EV Battery Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America EV Battery Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EV Battery Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe EV Battery Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe EV Battery Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe EV Battery Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe EV Battery Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe EV Battery Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific EV Battery Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific EV Battery Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific EV Battery Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific EV Battery Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific EV Battery Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific EV Battery Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America EV Battery Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America EV Battery Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America EV Battery Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa EV Battery Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Panasonic

11.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.1.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Panasonic EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Panasonic EV Battery Products and Services

11.1.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.2 LG Chem

11.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.2.2 LG Chem Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 LG Chem EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 LG Chem EV Battery Products and Services

11.2.5 LG Chem SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

11.3 BYD

11.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

11.3.2 BYD Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 BYD EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BYD EV Battery Products and Services

11.3.5 BYD SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 BYD Recent Developments

11.4 Samsung SDI

11.4.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

11.4.2 Samsung SDI Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Samsung SDI EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Samsung SDI EV Battery Products and Services

11.4.5 Samsung SDI SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

11.5 Johnson Controls International PLC

11.5.1 Johnson Controls International PLC Corporation Information

11.5.2 Johnson Controls International PLC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Johnson Controls International PLC EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Johnson Controls International PLC EV Battery Products and Services

11.5.5 Johnson Controls International PLC SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Johnson Controls International PLC Recent Developments

11.6 GS Yuasa

11.6.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

11.6.2 GS Yuasa Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 GS Yuasa EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 GS Yuasa EV Battery Products and Services

11.6.5 GS Yuasa SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 GS Yuasa Recent Developments

11.7 Hitachi Group

11.7.1 Hitachi Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hitachi Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hitachi Group EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hitachi Group EV Battery Products and Services

11.7.5 Hitachi Group SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hitachi Group Recent Developments

11.8 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

11.8.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation EV Battery Products and Services

11.8.5 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Blue Energy Co. Ltd

11.9.1 Blue Energy Co. Ltd Corporation Information

11.9.2 Blue Energy Co. Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Blue Energy Co. Ltd EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Blue Energy Co. Ltd EV Battery Products and Services

11.9.5 Blue Energy Co. Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Blue Energy Co. Ltd Recent Developments

11.10 Lithium Energy Japan

11.10.1 Lithium Energy Japan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lithium Energy Japan Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Lithium Energy Japan EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Lithium Energy Japan EV Battery Products and Services

11.10.5 Lithium Energy Japan SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Lithium Energy Japan Recent Developments

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.11.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

11.11.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Robert Bosch GmbH EV Battery Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Robert Bosch GmbH EV Battery Products and Services

11.11.5 Robert Bosch GmbH SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 EV Battery Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 EV Battery Sales Channels

12.2.2 EV Battery Distributors

12.3 EV Battery Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global EV Battery Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global EV Battery Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global EV Battery Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

