Flooring Materials Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026 | Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Inc

The report titled Global Flooring Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flooring Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flooring Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flooring Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flooring Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flooring Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flooring Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flooring Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flooring Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flooring Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flooring Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flooring Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Inc, Boral Limited, Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group, Toli Corporation, FORBO, Congoleum Corporation, Interface

Market Segmentation by Product: Resilient

non-resilient

soft cover



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Flooring Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flooring Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flooring Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flooring Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flooring Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flooring Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flooring Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flooring Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Flooring Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Flooring Materials Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Resilient

1.3.3 non-resilient

1.3.4 soft cover

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Flooring Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flooring Materials Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Flooring Materials Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Flooring Materials Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Flooring Materials Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Flooring Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Flooring Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Flooring Materials Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Flooring Materials Industry Trends

2.4.1 Flooring Materials Market Trends

2.4.2 Flooring Materials Market Drivers

2.4.3 Flooring Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Flooring Materials Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Flooring Materials Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Flooring Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Flooring Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Flooring Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Flooring Materials Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Flooring Materials by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Flooring Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flooring Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flooring Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Flooring Materials as of 2019)

3.4 Global Flooring Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flooring Materials Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flooring Materials Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Flooring Materials Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Flooring Materials Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Flooring Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Flooring Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flooring Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Flooring Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Flooring Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Flooring Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flooring Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Flooring Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Flooring Materials Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Flooring Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Flooring Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Flooring Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Flooring Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Flooring Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Flooring Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Flooring Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Flooring Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Flooring Materials Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Flooring Materials Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Flooring Materials Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Flooring Materials Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Flooring Materials Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Flooring Materials Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Flooring Materials Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Flooring Materials Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flooring Materials Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flooring Materials Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mohawk Industries

11.1.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mohawk Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Mohawk Industries Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mohawk Industries Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.1.5 Mohawk Industries SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Mohawk Industries Recent Developments

11.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc

11.2.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc Corporation Information

11.2.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Shaw Industries Group, Inc Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.2.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Shaw Industries Group, Inc Recent Developments

11.3 Boral Limited

11.3.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

11.3.2 Boral Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Boral Limited Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Boral Limited Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.3.5 Boral Limited SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Boral Limited Recent Developments

11.4 Tarkett Group

11.4.1 Tarkett Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tarkett Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Tarkett Group Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Tarkett Group Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.4.5 Tarkett Group SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Tarkett Group Recent Developments

11.5 The Dixie Group

11.5.1 The Dixie Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 The Dixie Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 The Dixie Group Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 The Dixie Group Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.5.5 The Dixie Group SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 The Dixie Group Recent Developments

11.6 Toli Corporation

11.6.1 Toli Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Toli Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Toli Corporation Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Toli Corporation Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.6.5 Toli Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Toli Corporation Recent Developments

11.7 FORBO

11.7.1 FORBO Corporation Information

11.7.2 FORBO Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 FORBO Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 FORBO Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.7.5 FORBO SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 FORBO Recent Developments

11.8 Congoleum Corporation

11.8.1 Congoleum Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Congoleum Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Congoleum Corporation Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Congoleum Corporation Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.8.5 Congoleum Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Congoleum Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Interface

11.9.1 Interface Corporation Information

11.9.2 Interface Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Interface Flooring Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Interface Flooring Materials Products and Services

11.9.5 Interface SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Interface Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Flooring Materials Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Flooring Materials Sales Channels

12.2.2 Flooring Materials Distributors

12.3 Flooring Materials Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Flooring Materials Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Flooring Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Flooring Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

