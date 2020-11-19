Airport Asset Tracking Market Competitive Landscape and Key Players Abeeway SAS, Adveez SAS, Asset Fusion, Ctrack, Litum, SteerpathOy, Telemetry Systems, Undagrid B.V., Targa Telematics S.p.A., Geotab

In terms of revenue, the global airport asset tracking market was valued at US$ 349.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 892.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

In the last few years, a rising number of companies have designed and developed asset tracking and management solutions that can be utilized to keep a track of airport assets and enhance efficiency of the ground handling operations and maintenance routines. Airport assets come in several sizes and shapes. Tractors and tugs are the mobile assets utilized to move equipment such as bag carts, air starters, mobile air conditioning units, and lavatory carts. Other assets include, belt loaders, container loaders, pushbacks, passenger boarding stairs, and airport buses. Additional asset types found on airports are de/anti-icing vehicles, portable water trucks, lavatory service vehicles, and catering vehicles.

Further examples of non-powered equipment comprise chocks and dollies. Dollies are used for loose baggage, cargo pallets, and unit load devices. All these types of assets require asset tracking and management solutions for monitoring their locations and status in real-time. Moreover, all these mobile assets are outdoor equipment and are usually integrated with GPS solutions for real-time tracking. Use of different and numerous mobile assets in airport will assist in boosting the market growth. The global mobile assets are expected to reach US$ 217.1 million by 2022, which is expected to create significant global demand for airport asset tracking for broad array of mobile assets.

The leading players operating in the airport asset tracking market: Abeeway SAS, Adveez SAS, Asset Fusion Limited, Ctrack, Litum, SteerpathOy, Telemetry Systems Ltd, Undagrid B.V., Targa Telematics S.p.A., Geotab Inc., Inseego Corp., Unilode Aviation Solutions, and Trilogical Ltd.

Airport Asset Tracking market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Airport Asset Tracking market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Airport Asset Tracking market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Airport Asset Tracking market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

