Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2026

Transmission is a component that is installed in a vehicle to transfer the mechanical power from the engine for spinning the wheel. Electric vehicles are generally installed with single-speed transmission; however, leading players in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market are launching new multi speed transmission with added features for high performance and efficient energy conversion. Electric vehicle with multi-speed transmission offers better performance than single-speed transmission systems in terms of faster acceleration, top speed, gradeability with driving range, and others.

Electric vehicle (EV) transmission is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to government initiatives to boost the adoption of electric vehicle and need of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market is segment based on transmission type, vehicle type, transmission system, and region. Based on transmission type, the market is bifurcated into single speed and multi speed. Based on vehicle type, it is divided into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and others. Transmission systems are categorized as AMT transmissions, CVT transmissions, DCT/DHT transmissions, and AT transmission. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton, JATCO Ltd., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Transmission Type

o Single Speed

o Multi Speed

By Vehicle Type

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Hybrid electric vehicle

o Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

o Others

By Transmission System

o AMT Transmissions

o CVT Transmissions

o DCT/DHT Transmissions

o AT Transmission

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ UK

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ South Korea

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa

