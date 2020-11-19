GPU as a Service Market To Generate Huge Revenue By 2027

GPU is an electronic circuit that is designed to manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to display devices. GPU as a service is the service that helps to deliver enhanced images, including seamless motion, optical effects, and intricate shapes at a faster pace. A growing number of applications and use cases on hardware, which includes deep learning, natural language processing, speech recognition, data mining, and real-time information are driving the growth of the GPU as a service market.

Rising in need of multi-GPU servers and GPU server clusters with network interconnects are fueling the growth of the GPU as a service market. However, lack of knowledge and complex behavior of the GPU as a service may restraint the growth of the market. Furthermore, the adoption of integrated GPU used in workstations, desktops, and notebooks along with the growing crypto mining and the surging demand for cloud gaming is expected to boom the GPU as a service market growth during the forecast period.

The global GPU as a service market is segmented on the basis component, deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, It and telecom, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, others.

GPU as a Service Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

