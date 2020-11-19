In-flight Entertainment Market Growing Popularity By Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity

The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the in-flight entertainment market. The rising air travel and customer demands for advanced technologies on board, the airlines are increasingly ordering aircraft fitted with in-flight entertainment system. Also, the airline companies are retrofitting their existing aircrafts with IFE systems. The increasing demand for in-flight entertainment systems from the airline companies is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the in-flight entertainment market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.) Honeywell International Inc. Thales Group Viasat, Inc. Deutsche Lufthansa AG Safran Aerosystems Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation) Astronics Corporation Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Gogo, LLC

In-flight Entertainment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major Key Points of In-flight Entertainment Market

In-flight Entertainment Market Overview

In-flight Entertainment Market Competition

In-flight Entertainment Market, Revenue and Price Trend

In-flight Entertainment Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in In-flight Entertainment Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

