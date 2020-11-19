Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

The intelligent building automation technologies market is expected to reach USD 95.95 billion by 2022 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The intelligent building automation technology is an interconnected network of hardware and software that monitors and controls the building facility environment. The building automation system aids in the seamless operation of Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC), electricity, lighting and plumbing systems, as well as the security and life safety systems of a facility. The increasing awareness regarding the workplace safety and security, a shift toward green and smart buildings, and improving the comfort level of the occupants through enhanced safety and security are a few of the major factors that are expected to fuel the demand for the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market., .cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

ABB, Azbil Corporation, Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls Inc., Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens Building Technologies, Tyco International, Echelon, Bosch Security Systems, Ingersoll Rand Inc.,

Market segmentation

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Segment by Type covers:

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Facility Management Systems

Building Energy Management Systems Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial