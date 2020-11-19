Hexamethylenediamine Market Growth of CAGR with Focusing Key players like BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland, INVISTA

Hexamethylenediamine market report has been dispensed after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers driving the market. This report offers information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the Hexamethylenediamine industry. This market report is generated with the combination of steps which uses a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and latest tools and technology. This Hexamethylenediamine market report serves all the business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques.

Some of the companies competing in the Hexamethylenediamine Market are: BASF SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland, INVISTA, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co., Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sichang Learning Technology Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, and many more.

Global hexamethylenediamine market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.46 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyamides from the 3D printing market and increasing demand from the nylon 66 resin industries.

Hexamethylenediamine is an organic compound that appears as a colourless solid and has unpleasant odour. Its formula is H2N(CH2)6NH2. The manufacturing of hexamethylenediamine is done by the hydrogenation of Adiponitrile. They are used in various applications that include manufacturing of coatings & adhesives, as a corrosion inhibitor chemical and others.

Market Drivers:

Demand of hexamethylenediamine for the manufacturing of nylon 66 fiber and resins can act as a driver for the market

Increasing demand for polyamides from the 3D printing market; this factor can also act as a driver for the market

Increased use of nylon in the automotive industry can act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Increased focus on research and development in order to replace hexamethylenediamine with some other substitute, during the manufacturing of nylon can act as a restrain for the market

Lack of institutional arrangements for the consumption of hexamethylenediamine in emerging economies; this factor can also act as a restraint for the market

Stringent regulations while governing the transport, packing and manufacturing of hexamethylenediamine due to its high corrosive property can act as a restraint for the market

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Segmentation:

By Application

Nylon Synthesis

Curing Agents

Water Treatment Chemicals

Chemical Synthesis

Medical Applications

Adhesives

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Textile

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

