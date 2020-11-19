Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) Market 2020 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, consumption by Regional data, Trends, Investigation and Growth, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025

The industrial sewing machine is a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. Industrial sewing machines differ from traditional sewing machines in many ways. An industrial sewing machine is specifically built for long term, professional sewing tasks and is therefore constructed with superior durability, parts and motors..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines)sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
- This report focuses on the Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Industrial sewing machines are a heavy duty version of a standard home sewing machine, and it is used in the clothing and other related industries, such as upholstery sewing for furniture. The industrial sewing machines have been in active use for manufacturing not only apparel such as clothing and underwear but also bags, shoes, car seats and sofa, etc. As the industrial sewing machines downstream application, apparel is its largest downstream market, which will share 43.53%The production of industrial sewing machines is distribution in USA, Europe, China and Asia (Ex. China). China is the largest production region industrial sewing machines in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take about 60.31% in 2016. In China, the world’s largest sewing production area, the management of sewing factories has come up against huge challenges in recent years because of steeply rising personnel costs and shortages of labor.The production of industrial sewing machines will reach about 10306 K Units in 2016 from 9182 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 2.00%. Brother, Feiyue. Juki Corporation, Jack and ZOJE are the key suppliers in the global industrial sewing machines. Top five companies will take up about 59.96%. Bother is the leading manufacturer in industrial sewing machines industry. And it will take up about 25.76% in 2016.The industrial sewing machines industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved.The worldwide market for Sewing Machines (Industrial Sewing Machines) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.7% over the next five years, will reach 6220 million US$ in 2023, from 6900 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
