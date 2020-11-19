Food-grade Gellan Gum Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global food-grade gellan gum market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Food-grade Gellan Gum Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (High Acyl Food Grade Gellan Gum, Low Acyl Food Grade Gellan Gum), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Beverages, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other food-grade gellan gum market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the food-grade gellan gum market. They are as follows:

Fufeng Group (China)

DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.)

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Biopolymer International (Belgium)

Hawkins Watts (Australia)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Meron Group (India)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Other key market players

The global food-grade gellan gum market is set to gain momentum from the rising shift of the consumers from synthetic ingredients to natural ones. Food-grade gellan gum also possesses various health benefitting properties that is likely to upsurge its demand. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Food-grade Gellan Gum Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (High Acyl Food Grade Gellan Gum, Low Acyl Food Grade Gellan Gum), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Dairy Products, Beverages, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the production of organic food products is coming efficient with the help of gellan gum. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently approved its usage in food production. It has high efficacy that not only stabilizes certain mixes, but also enhances the texture of food items.

Regional Analysis for Food-grade Gellan Gum Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Food-grade Gellan Gum Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Food-grade Gellan Gum Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Food-grade Gellan Gum Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

