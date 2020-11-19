Potato Processing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global potato processing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Potato Processing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Frozen Potato, Potato Chips & Wafers, Dehydrated Potato, Others), By Application (Ready-to-cook, Snacks, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other potato processing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Market:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

McCain Foods Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Farm Frites International B.V.

R. Short Milling Company

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG

Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Agristo NV

Among others The global potato processing market size is likely to register high growth backed by rising export of potatoes and increasing number of potato processing plants. According to Colorado State University Potato Program, it is estimated that about 6 billion pounds of frozen potato products are manufactured every year. Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Potato Processing Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Frozen Potato, Potato Chips and Wafers, Dehydrated Potato, Others), By Application (Ready-to-cook, Snacks, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Predicts growth for the market during the forecast period. Potato is widely used as a vegetable in the household across several regions. However, the use of potatoes are not only limited to cooking. Potatoes are also processed to further manufacture several food products, as well as fed to animals. Additionally, potatoes are processed to obtain potato starch that is extensively used in pharmaceutical, wood, and paper industry. For instance, potato starch being 100% biodegradable and an able substitute for polystyrene is used to manufacture dishes, disposable plates, and several knives.

Regional Analysis for Potato Processing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Potato Processing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Potato Processing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Potato Processing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

