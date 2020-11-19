Air Oxygen Blender Market to See Major Growth by 2025

Air oxygen blenders are also known as mixers are special instruments that offer a simple and accurate method of giving gas to the patient. This blender is used to mix oxygen with air for the treatment of patient. These blenders allow technicians to make a mixture of oxygen and air into a gas source ranging from 21% to 100%. A typical air oxygen blender consists of one or two low-flow output ports and one or two high-flow output port. The mixed gas output can be passed through a nebulizer and provided to patients using endotracheal tubes, oxygen tents, tracheostomy tubes, oxygen hoods or masks. The blender is connected to a ventilator system or breathing machine to provide proper air pressure into the patientâ€™s lungs. The rising demand for faster recovery of patients in an emergency situation leads to the growth in air oxygen blenders.

Latest released the research study on Global Air Oxygen Blender Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Air Oxygen Blender Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Air Oxygen Blender. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Precision Medical Inc. (United States),Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd (India),Bio-Med Devices, Inc. (United States),Maxtec (United States),Chalice Medical Limited (United Kingdom),Healicom Medical Equipment Co Ltd (China),Refine Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China),Guangzhou Leyte Medical Equipment Co. (China),Qingdao Joyjun Medical Products Co., Ltd. (China),Mercury Enterprises, Inc. (United States),O E S MEDICAL LIMITED (United Kingdom),GF Foures (France),Eku Elektronik GmbH (Germany),Sechrist Industries Inc. (United States),Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States).

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Air Oxygen Blender Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Recovery and High Dependency Units, Ambulances, Others), Configuration (Low Flow (2-30 LPM), High Flow (2-100 LPM)), Identification (Blender Wall Mount Bracket, Blender Pole Mount Bracket, Blender Rail Mount Bracket), Output Port (One, Two)

Market Drivers:

The Growing Demand for Air Oxygen Blender in Emergency Situation for Faster Recovery

The Rising of Chronic Disease like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Tends to Grow Demand for Air Oxygen Blenders

The Increasing Use of Air Oxygen Blenders in Premature Neonatal Complications

Market Influencing Trends:

Air Oxygen Blenders with Dual Output Port Is In High Demand

Restraints that are major highlights:

Government Restriction on Sale of Air Oxygen Blender to Licenced Healthcare

Concentration of Air and Oxygen Mixture Less Than 21% and Over 100% Will Damage the Blender

Maintenance Cost in Regular Uses of Air Oxygen Blenders

Opportunities

The Rise of Spending In Medical Expenditure in Populous Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



