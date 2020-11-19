Artificial Discs Market to See Major Growth by 2025

A “”disc”” is a soft cushioning structure located between the individual bones of the spine that allows motion or carry the load. An Artificial Disc is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc. Artificial disc replacement technique has been recognized to have better long-term results and a cost-efficient alternative for spinal fusion. One of the major advantages of artificial disc replacement over a spinal fusion is motion preservation. Three cervical artificial discs currently have Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. These include the ProDisc-C cervical disc, the Prestige ST Cervical Disc, and the Bryan cervical disc, Medtronic. The global market of Artificial discs is expected to witness steady growth owing to the sedentary lifestyle.

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Discs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Discs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Discs. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aesculap (Germany),DePuy Synthes (United States),Stryker Corporation (United States),Medtronic plc (United States),SpineGuard (France),Orthofix (United States),NuVasive (United States),Joimax Inc. (United States),Globus Medical Inc (United States),AxioMed LLC (United States),Medicrea (France).

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Artificial Discs Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Cervical Disc, Lumbar Disc), By Material Type (Metal-on-Polymer, Metal-on-Metal, Metal-on-Ceramic, Polymer-on-Ceramic)

Market Drivers:

Rise in Artificial Disc Replacement Operations due to Soaring Success Rates of Surgeries

Market Influencing Trends:

Flexible Polymer Discs Allow Better Shock Absorption and Motion and Hence Are Gaining Popularity

Metal on Biopolymer Discs are Preferred Since They Facilitate Convenient Disc Insertion during the Operation

Restraints that are major highlights:

Challenging Surgical Techniques with a Long Learning Curve

Fear of Late Complications, Dislocation, and Reimbursement Issues

Opportunities

Increasing Prevalence of Spinal Disorders Owing To Sedentary Lifestyle and Obesity

Surge In Net Disposable Income and Strong Reimbursement Policies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Discs Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Discs market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Discs Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Discs

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Discs Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Discs market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Artificial Discs Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

