Data Center Power Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2024

In the recent times, the global data center power market space has been witnessing an unprecedented pace of growth courtesy- the surge in the number of data centers all over the world. The amount of data that is being generated and estimated to be generated in the immediate future can be rightly termed as gargantuan. This has, in turn, assisted the prominent data center operators to expand their services and augment their remuneration portfolio in a drastic way.

While it is quite undeniable that the leading end-user of data center power industry has been the private sector, however, given the rising significance of e-governance across the globe, a plethora of government agencies have been compelled to get on the bandwagon of rapid digitization. Apparently, various government bodies, it has been observed, have been making extensive efforts to consolidate their respective data centers network, a trend which would eventually quicken the pace of data center power market expansion over the estimated timeframe.

Continuous increase in electricity consumption along with carbon emissions is resulting in the development and establishment of green infrastructure facilities. Green data centers can significantly reduce the carbon footprint and power consumption. Data centers are witnessing an increased preference among larger businesses and SMBs as they offer continuous collection, evaluation, processing, and distribution of large quantities of data.

Also, entertainment as well as IT and telecom companies are implementing and incorporating power management solutions to boost their data center infrastructure, further escalating power distribution and management needs in the coming years.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center Power Market.

North America data center power market is projected to witness significant traction owing to higher digitization and virtualization, with the development of numerous cloud-based companies. The presence of prominent public cloud providers including Microsoft and Amazon are bringing multiple opportunities for establishing new data centers, besides renovating the existing ones.

The U.S. emerged as a promising market considering the use of renewable energy sources by suppliers to power the data center operations. For instance, Digital Realty initiated a long-term agreement to buy solar power to accelerate its renewable energy usage in data centers located in Dallas, Texas. The firm procured solar energy from the Pattern Energy’s 82.5 MWac Phoenix Solar Project based in Fannin County, Texas.

