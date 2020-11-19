Streaming Devices Market Share, Application, Size With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast 2020-2024

Streaming devices market is set to display phenomenal progress in the ensuing years, on the grounds that an increasing number of consumers are moving away from traditional TV and inclining toward over-the-top (OTT) pay-per-use services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu, that have vast, easily-accessible video libraries eliminating the requirement of video download and data storage.

The media and entertainment industry, in recent times, has witnessed this major shift in preference, given the convenience that these devices provide and the changing inclination of the current internet-savvy generation of consumers. In consequence, streaming devices like Roku, Google Chromecast. Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV are becoming wildly popular, providing a major boost to the streaming devices industry.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2272

Various cloud technologies have been deployed to minimize the costs associated with viewing the content, along with the space used to store the downloaded content and concerns of copyright thefts. This has effectively increased the demand for streaming devices and accelerated the transition to digital platforms for entertainment purposes.

Video and audio content exhibit compatibility with multiple devices and can be accessed at any time on numerous platforms as they are encoded to manage security and safety issues. Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, are increasingly picked and subscribed by consumers as they offer low-priced and flexible packages.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Streaming Devices Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., Active POWER, AEG Power Solutions, Belkin International, Inc., Benning Power Electronic, Black Box Corporation, Borri Industrial Power Solutions, Caterpillar Inc., Clary Corporation, Controlled Power Company, Cummins, Inc., Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Delta Electronic Inc., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Network Power, Inc., Fuji Electric, Gamatronic Electronic Industries, Generac Power Systems, Inc., General Electric, HBL Power Systems, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intellipower, Inc., Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, MTU Onsite Energy, Panduit, PhoenixContact, Piller Group, Power Innovations International Inc., Raritan, Inc., Riello, Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SA, Server Technology, Inc., Siemens AG, TDK Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Co.

Manufacturers of streaming devices are recording high investments for R&D activities to enhance their product portfolio and amplify their revenue share. For instance, Google LLC introduced the Chromecast Ultra 4K in September 2016. The product is incorporated with Google Assistant capabilities and is found to be compatible with 4K resolution screens. The launch boosted the growth of streaming devices and helped the company to gain a competitive edge over its peers.

The present coronavirus crisis has significantly accelerated the adoption of online streaming services owing to the prevalence of lockdown and adoption of work from home policies. Apple recently included two new HomeKit categories, to enable TV set-top boxes streaming sticks in its latest version of iOS 14. The brand is also keen on offering HomeKit support to several other popular third-party streaming devices other than Apple TV.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2272

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Streaming Devices Market, By Price (Revenue & Shipments)

4.1. Streaming devices market share by pricing, 2016 & 2024

4.2. USD 30 – 100

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. USD 101 – 250

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Streaming Devices Market, By Resolution Type (Revenue & Shipments)

5.1. Streaming devices market share by resolution type, 2016 & 2024

5.2. 4K UHD

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. 1080p

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. 720p

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/streaming-devices-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]