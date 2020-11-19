Humanoid Robot Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2024 

In the recent times, humanoid robot market has gained an exceptional prominence owing to the extensive demand for automation across the globe. Leading companies have been developing computerized machines to cater a diverse end-use arena for decades, however, rapid progression in technological and research space, since last few years, has enabled humanoid robot industry players to manufacture advanced robots that are capable of executing complex tasks.

In consequence, this has led to a dynamic and swift evolution of humanoid robot industry that now boasts of producing robots which are adept in utilizing emotion recognition technology to provide personalized recommendations to the customers of various business verticals. Furthermore, these robots are now being deployed to entertain and guide the customers with futuristic precision, which has indeed proved to be the pivotal driving force for humanoid robot industry growth. It would be prudent to mention that the global shipments of humanoid robot stood over 90,000 units in 2016 which further affirm the aforementioned statements.

Implementation of AI into humanoid robot systems enables the robots to recognize the customers and offer them recommendations based on their purchase history. Humanoid robot design combined with smart AI tools provide integrated and seamless customer experiences, apart from empowering the organizations to enhance their abilities from effectively selling the product or service to offering high-quality customer experience.

The deployment of wheel drive robots is projected to rise over the coming years. This can be owed to the potential of the robots to transform diverse business operations and customer engagement apart from acting as an evolutionary tool for human augmentation. The industrial growth can be further attributed to the incorporation of AI, facial recognition, and emotion recognition, among various other advanced technologies to augment results.

Asia Pacific humanoid robot market will record considerable momentum owing to the presence of a vast number of companies, contributing to massive R&D investments and technological advancements to sustain market competition. Robust adoption of humanoid robots to cater security and surveillance requirements across various checkpoints will stimulate the demand for the machines in the MEA region.

Higher costs associated with various types of humanoid robots along with increasing service charges are likely to hamper their production and mass adoption, albeit the availability and access to the right leasing and financing choices. The devices are expensive and specifically developed for individuals or organizations with high purchasing capabilities, owing to the nascent stage of the deployed technology along with high development prices and features.

