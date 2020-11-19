Power Electronics Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2024

Owing to the broad expanse of application arenas, power electronics market, one of the most pivotal verticals of the electronics and media sphere has been estimated to garner substantial returns in the ensuing seven years. The extensive popularity of this business space can be attributed to its massive deployment across the automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, renewable energy systems, and ICT sectors.

Furthermore, the competitive spectrum of power electronics market has been witnessing the unveiling of exceptional and innovative products equipped with emerging technologies, specifically developed for particular end-use disciplines. The upcoming market players have been vying with the existing leading firms to build a robust presence in the industry.

For instance, Navitas Semiconductor Inc., an emerging power electronics industry player based in the U.S., has recently launched the world’s first commercial Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Integrated Circuit which enables highly energy-efficient and low-cost power converters. Such dynamic product innovations are set to significantly alter the growth landscape of power electronics industry in the forthcoming years

Smart grids offer high penetration considering their effective abilities in the utilization of control systems and digital communications to assist in monitoring and controlling of the power flow. This gradually makes the power grid efficient and cost-effective, further boosting the business prospects for power electronic industry. Thyristors, AC/DC and DC/DC converters, and LED systems are some of the power electronics applications through smart grids.

Researchers from the Texas A&M University have introduced a smart device addressed as the power electronics intelligence at the network edge (PINE). It will assist homeowners to enhance the flow and control of energy between the electric grid and residential solar-power systems.

Mounting focus on the adoption of EVs to provide solutions for high particulate matter and greenhouse gases will further escalate the power electronics industry forecast. Several nations like China are multiplying their spending on the development of charging stations.

For instance, China has begun with the construction and functioning of the charging stations along the eight prime highways that includes the connection route generating the highest amount of traffic between Shanghai and Beijing, to increase the electro-mobility acceptance levels. Furthermore, the country was expected to witness the installation of 10,000 charging stations, with 120,000 charging points, by 2020 and has invested over USD 700 million to streamline the operations.

