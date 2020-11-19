ATM Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

The advent of smartphones & next-gen connected technologies enabling safe, easy, & rapid cash access has considerably revolutionized ATM market in the recent years. With the concept of the Internet of Things gaining traction and the deployment of mobiles becoming more prominent across the globe, consumers are expecting banks to provide effective, accessible, connected, and user-friendly applications for dispensing cash.

In a bid to remain competitive in the ATM industry, financial institutions have been making numerous efforts to provide cardless services to their customers through new software installations in automated teller machines that can be accessed via mobiles. This move is slated to bring about a paradigm shift in the ATM market over the years ahead.

Surging federal initiatives to expand the network of ATMs across China, primarily to broaden the coverage of financial services, could accelerate the China ATM market size during the forecast timeframe. The Chinese government plans to increase the availability of cash machines across the nation instead of building bank branches to reduce operational costs.

Moreover, increasing number of ventures across the financial sector could enhance the regional business outlook. Highlighting an instance, DCITS along with OKI established a joint venture with Diebold and Inspur Software to expand into the Chinese ATM market.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the ATM Market. They are as follows:

DST Robot, Engineered Arts, Hajime Research Institute, Hanson Robotics, Honda, Kawada, Qihan Technology, Robotis, Softbank Robotics, Toshiba, Trossen Robotics, Ubtech Robotics Inc., Willow Garage

A large number of organizations are inclining towards offsite deployment of ATMs due to the remarkable degree of convenience offered to users. The deployment model is anticipated to garner momentous growth over the predicted timeline. These machines manage to reach a large pool of customers, as they can easily be found in commercial places like shopping malls, entertainment centers and multiplexes.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 ATM Market, By Solution

4.1 ATM share by solution, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Deployment

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3 Onsite (Bank-owned)

4.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4 Offsite

4.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5 Worksite

4.2.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.6 Mobile

4.2.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Managed Services

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

