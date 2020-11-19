High Altitude Platform Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

With significant advancements in artificial intelligence and wireless technologies, high altitude platform market is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The emerging market for broadband data provision and multimedia are highly impacting the growth of projects – that are launching terrestrial and satellite systems for enhancing wireless and internet services.

Airships, tethered aerostat systems, unmanned planes, and so-called pseudo satellites are some of the most significant high altitude platforms that are been used to enhance global communication, wireless technologies, and surveillance applications.

Statistically, it has been observed that the application scope and involvement of special deep-pocketed proponents have significantly led high altitude platform market to cross the billion-dollar frontier in 2016. According to the estimates provided by Global Market Insights, Inc., high altitude platform market was over USD 1 billion in 2016 and is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1.5 billion, expanding at 5% CAGR over 2017-2024.

Rampant growth of the commercial and industrial sectors owing to high abundance and low cost of skilled labour and raw materials could broaden the industry horizon for HAP satellite manufacturers across APAC. Multinational companies are outsourcing their operation to Asian companies. Outsourcing usually requires high-speed broadband communication services to operate effectively. Growing adoption of day-to-day operations like online payments, e-learning, and gaming could drive the demand for high-speed internet connections through HAP satellites.

UAVs are finding widespread application in the defense sector. These systems offer reliable surveillance features and can be developed to solely be powered by solar energy. This in turn could provide massive savings on fuel costs and minimize carbon footprint. As a result, various industry players are investing in the development of UAVs. Taking October 2018 for instance, Silicon Valley-based company offering proprietary unmanned terrestrial, aerial, and aquatic vehicles solutions, UAVOS revealed that a prototype of its High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) dubbed ApusDuo aircraft has successfully finished the first stage of flight tests.

