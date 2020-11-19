Electronic Security Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2024

The overwhelming expansion of the electronic security market across the globe has been unprecedented. The indispensability of deploying electronic security systems in commercial and residential areas has become increasingly pronounced in the recent past owing to the increased number of terror incidents, break-ins, property thefts, mishaps in public transportation setups, smuggling of contraband, growing social unrest, and industrial disasters among others. ]

The electronic security market stands to reap substantial benefits in the upcoming times as the advancement in technology, expanding geographical reach, emergence of new business models, earnest government interventions, smart city phenomenon, and accelerated growth of real estate sector among other driving factors, will accentuate the market-specific consumption and will, in turn, steer the electronic security market to achieve greater heights of revenue growth.

Growing security concerns across commercial units, residential sectors and airports could accelerate the adoption of antiterrorist and inspection equipment. Surveillance devices like X-ray inspection machines, turnstile & revolving doors, and metal detectors can easily be deployed on a rent basis or at cheaper rates. These systems play a crucial role in dissuading criminals with harmful armaments and explosives.

Cross border drug smuggling and human trafficking have increased at an exponential rate over the past couple of years. Illegal contrabands can now be placed in body cavities or transported through packages easily without any major hassles. This has compelled several countries to enhance their surveillance systems. The U.S government has decided to tighten its border security protocols to curb the rising instances of drug trades.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Electronic Security Market. They are as follows:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Hess Cash Systems Gmbh & Co. Kg, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, Nautilus Hyosung, NCR Corporation, Tidel Engineering, L.P., Triton Systems of Delaware LLC

In a bid to strengthen cross border security, several surveillance companies are beginning to develop new technologies with advanced features. Taking August 2020 for instance, Elbit Systems introduced two new variants of autonomous and intelligent trailer-mounted surveillance tower systems, which could increase situational awareness and safety, and minimize operator workload.

