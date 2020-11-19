Airport Security Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2024

Given the current threats associated with cyber-attacks and potential damages to the aviation industry, airport security market is gaining tremendous traction of late. Of late, the aviation industry has been highly prone to threats relating to terrorism, smuggling activities, and other crimes, a factor that has highly driven the demand for strict security measures in this space. In response to this fact, the airport security technologies that offer enhanced security to the existing surveillance systems and better situational awareness are witnessing increasing adoption in the aviation industry.

Furthermore, with the digital and connected solutions transforming the security landscape, companies are launching enhanced security systems to provide advanced surveillance and safety to the airports. Demonstrating a recent instance, Bosch, a leading supplier of security systems launched a Video Management System 7.5 software which has now allowed the security operators to have much faster access to video footage along with seamless management of space. Such product advancement trends are considered one among many factors that is underscoring the extensive developments prevalent in airport security market, which as per analysts generated revenue close to USD 9 billion in 2016.

With the emergence of new technologies, security checks at airports are evolving at a rapid pace. Airport operators are implementing new solutions to tackle common issues of passenger inconvenience such as physical body checks and long waiting times.

Security solution providers are intensifying their efforts towards R&D activities to bring in new and advanced airport security technology. Taking September 2020 for instance, airport official at Srinagar international airport installed the latest inline baggage screening system (ILBS) that are competent enough to detect explosives. This would strengthen the airport’s security and enhance customer trust.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Airport Security Market. They are as follows:

Aerostar International, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus SE, Avealto Ltd., Elektra Solar GmbH, ILC Dover L.P., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, TCOM L.P., Thales Group, Worldwide Aeros Corporation

Increasing expansion of large-scale business development and tourism activities could enhance the prospect for airport security market in the Middle East and Africa. The region is currently going through serious religious and internal conflict that could incite severe riots and terrorism down the line.

As a result, federal authorities are required to tighten their security in public places like airports to minimize casualties. Moreover, governments in MEA are investing heavily in efficient airport security scanners to fast track security checks. Highlighting an instance, earlier in 2015, the Abu Dhabi airport installed automated document authentication systems that helps passenger to easily scan their home-printed or mobile boarding pass to accelerate the validation process.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Airport Security Market, By Technology

4.1. Airport security market share by technology, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Access Control

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Cybersecurity

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Perimeter Security

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Screening

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Surveillance

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

