DNA Sequencing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Siemens, Eppendorf, PerkinElmer, Illumina

Siemens AG (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (United States), Eppendorf (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), Illumina, Inc. (United States), LI-COR Biosciences, Inc (United States), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (United Kingdom), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), ThermoFisher Scientific (United States) and Longas Technologies (Australia)

In May 2019, Longas Technologies Pty Ltd emerges from stealth mode, unveiling its Morphoseq™ technology and announcing the appointment to CEO of Nick McCooke, who built and led the team at Solexa that pioneered NGS prior to the company being acquired by Illumina.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global DNA Sequencing market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The DNA Sequencing market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

by Type (Consumable, Instrument, Service), Application (Biomarkers and Cancer, Diagnostics, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Research, Treatment analysis), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Government Research Institutes)

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

The report highlights DNA Sequencing market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in DNA Sequencing market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Chapter 1 Global DNA Sequencing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

