Dentures Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Dentures Market: Overview

Growing geriatric population drives the global dentures market across globe. Apart from this, rising dental diseases due to changing lifestyle of people also contributes to the growing dentures market.

On the basis of price, the global dentures market is segmented into value dental implants, premium dental implants, and discounted dental implants. Among all, premium dental implants segment is expected to accounts for a largest share during the forecast period. On the basis of type, the dental prosthesis market is segmented into dentures, dental crowns, abutments, inlays & on lays, and veneers. Cost effectiveness of dental bridges segment accounts for its largest market share. On the basis of facility, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and other facilities. The hospitals and clinics segment is likely to grow at a healthy pace owing to high footfall.

A recently launched report on the global dentures market by TMR helps readers with in-depth understanding of the global dentures market. It throws light on several factors associated with the growth of the dentures market. The qualitative insights, competitive landscape, market segment, historical data, regional outlook present in the report will help readers have a better outlook on the pivotal aspect of the market during the forecast period 2018- 2028. Apart from this, the report also features study of various segment present in the global dentures market. All data gathered from reliable industry sources further add value to the report.

Dentures Market: Market Potential and Key Trends

The global dentures market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of oral diseases. Some of the common oral diseases which leads to tooth loss are gum disease, tooth decay and periodontitis. The increasing prevalence of these disease is contributing to the growth of the dentures market. Apart from this, changing lifestyle of people also catalyze the demand for dentures. Rising inclination of people towards fast food fuelled by increasing fast food outlets contributes to tooth decay. This is having a positive impact on the growth of the global dentures market.

Despite several drivers, the growth in the global dentures market is likely to suffer in the near future. Some of the restraints in the global dentures market are lack of medical reimbursement plans, painful procedures, and low awareness in emerging economies. All these factors can pose a serious threat to the growth of the global dentures market. However, introduction of advanced technical equipment is a promising factor for the growth of dentures market. For instance, Formlabs have announced the availability of 3D printed digital dentures equipment. It will reduced the manual involvement for the manufacturing of dentures and has a high prospect for the growth of the global dentures market.

Dentures Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the global dentures market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest market share for dentures and it is expected to dominate global share in the forecast period as well. This is mainly because of the high availability of developed dental clinics in the region. This is followed by Asia Pacific on account of the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and increasing number of teeth decay.

Dentures Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the dental implant market are focusing continuously on incorporating technologically advanced equipment to cater to the growing demand. Some of the key players in the global dentures market are Institut Straumann AG, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation, AVINENT Implant System Henry Schein, Inc.

