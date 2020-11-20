Impact of Existing and Emerging Raw Cotton Processing Products Market Trends 2020-2026

The Raw Cotton Processing Products Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Raw Cotton Processing Products Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

The ginning (removing lint from seed) process of raw cotton results in the production of cotton fiber, linters and cottonseed. Cottonseed is further processed which results in the production of cottonseed oil, cottonseed hulls, and cotton meal/cake. After the cotton is harvested the primary processing is ginning to separate the lint from the seed. Most of the ginning is done where it is actually cultivated. Raw cotton rarely gets into international trade. The by products of cotton ginning are cottonseed and linters. Linters are used in the manufacturing of rocket propulsion or explosives as these are high in cellulose content. Cottonseed is directly crushed to yield cottonseed oil and cottonseed cake. This cake is un-decorticated cake and is used as cattle feed. Cottonseed is also hulled before it is crushed and solvent extracted, resulting in the production of high pro cotton meal and cottonseed oil. Among the by products linters exports and imports can be under govt. control as it has strategic value. Other by products are mostly domestically consumed and quantum of which coming in international trade is low. Cotton lint is highly traded internationally.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Boortmalt Group

Zhou Yang Group

Magnus INT

Demis Bakery Cotton Gin Industrry

Americott

Continental Eagle group

Unicom Inc.. Pacific Textile Mill

Komet

Taiba textile

SirOJB textile Ventures

Segment by Type

Cotton Fibre

Cotton Linters

Cottonseed

Market Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Medical Supplies

Paper

Textile Industry

Other