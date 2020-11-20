Protein Supplements Market– Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2017–2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Protein Supplements Market is accounted for $4905.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9785.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Rising population of working women and growing number of fitness centers are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, availability of cheaper alternatives is hindering the market growth.

Based on application, Sports Nutrition segment has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for sport nutritional supplements and different health-oriented extra-curricular performance such as hitting the gym and participating in various sports.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to growing middle class with improved stage of disposable incomes, increasing concerns about public healthcare systems, urbanization and westernization of diet are some of the factors fueling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Protein Supplements Market include Abbot Laboratories, Transparent Labs, Glanbia Plc., Cyto Sport Inc, Quest Nutrition, NBTY, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amway corporation and General Nutrition Centers.

Types Covered:

• Whey protein

• Soy protein

• Egg protein

• Casein

• Pea Protein

• Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Protein

• Other Types

Forms Covered:

• Protein Bar

• Powder

• Ready to Drink (RTD)

Sources Covered:

• Plant

• Animal

Genders Covered:

• Female

• Male

Age Groups Covered:

• Generation x

• Baby Boomer

• Millennials

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online

• Nutrition Store

• Specialist Sports Store

• Chemist/Drugstore

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Direct to customer (DTC)

• Other Channels

Applications Covered:

• Functional Foods

• Sports Nutrition

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances