Hand Dryers Market– Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hand Dryers Market is accounted for $658.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1995.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for environmental-friendly devices, growing adoption of hand dryers and technological developments are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of installation is hindering the market growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11297

Hand dryer is an electronic machine used for drying of hands mostly in public bathrooms. Use of hand dryers offer reduced drying times, and operational costs. Energy capable hand dryers offer benefits such as low power consumption, and faster drying time. This are equipped with quick reaction sensors, and extremely responsive motors for instant reaction, and maximum energy efficiency.

Based on Mounting Technique, wall mounted segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to fewer space occupancy offered by these devices and rise in adoption of wall mounted products are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising infrastructure in emerging countries, increasing alertness pertaining to profit of technically advanced devices and growing command for smart infrastructure are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hand Dryers Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Siemens, World Dryer Corporation, Dyson Ltd., Excel Dryer, Inc., Palmer Fixture, Toto Ltd., Bradley Corporation, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. and United Technologies.

Products Covered:

• Hot Air Dryer

• Jet Air Dryers

Mounting Techniques Covered:

• Wall Mounted

• Surface Mounted

Operation Modes Covered:

• Push Button Hand Dryer

• Automatic Hand Dryer

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please click here: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11297

End Users Covered:

• Office Buildings

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Railway Stations and Airports

• Shopping & Commercial Complex

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Multiplexes

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

<<<Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11297

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances