Converting Paper Market– Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2017 – 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Converting Paper Market is accounted for $355.01 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $459.17 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2017 to 2026. Growing e-commerce packaging sector, rising adoption for industrial packaging are the major factors boosting the demand for converting paper market. However, increasing digital media may hamper the market growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11325

Converting Paper is an essential part of the process of taking raw paper, made at paper mills around the world, and creating a finished product such as a book or magazine. The converting paper material is used for manufacturing of intermediate bulk containers, liners, sacks, and absorbents.

By Paper Type, the Coated Paper segment registered considerable growth during the forecast period. Coating provides enhanced physical properties such as dirt, tear, and wear resistance upon paper substrates, along with extended life span. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the upsurge in demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, textile, and packaging in developing countries, such as India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Some of the key players profiled in the Converting Paper Market include Clearwater Paper Corporation, American Eagle Paper Mills, Alberta Newsprint Company, Domtar Inc., Finch paper llc, International Paper Inc., Verso Corporation, Glatfelter, Delta Paper Corp., Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings, Asia Pulp & Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Canfor Corp., catalyst paper, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd., Burgo Group Spa, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Stora Enso and Upm-Kymmene Oyj.

Pulp Types Covered:

• Chemical Wood Pulp

• Non-wood Pulp

• Mechanical Wood Pulp

• Recycled Pulp

• Semi-chemical Pulp

• Other Pulp Types

Paper Types Covered:

• Uncoated Paper

• Coated Paper

• Other Paper Types

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11325

Applications Covered:

• Newsprint

• Printing Papers

• Hygiene Papers

• Writing Paper

• Packaging

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Packing & Wrapping

• Printing

• Consumer Goods

• Food Services and Others

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

<<<Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11325

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances