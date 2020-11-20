Edge AI Hardware Market: Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2017 – 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Edge AI Hardware Market is accounted for $394.07 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,906.70 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2026. Reduction in operation costs & data storing and increasing real-time low latency on Edge Devices are some of the key factors driving the global Edge AI Hardware market during the forecast period. However, small number of AI experts is restraining the growth of market.

By Device, the Cameras segment is expecting a considerate growth over the projected period. Edge AI Hardware helps to achieve better image quality, even in challenging conditions. By geography, North America dominated the market and is also expected to hold a distinguished position by the end of the forecasted period, due to the increasing dependency on IoT devices and increase in government funding in ths region.

Some of the key players in Edge AI Hardware include Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Apple, Micron Technology,Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Alphabet, Huawei, Mediatek, Cadence, Imagination Technologies, Ceva, Horizon Robotics, Synopsys Inc, Securerf Corporation and Hailo. .

Devices Covered:

• Robots

• Smart Speaker

• Smartphones

• Automotive

• Cameras

• Smart Mirror

• Wearables

Process Covered:

• Inference

• Training

Processorss Covered:

• Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

• Central Processing Unit (CPU)

• Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

• Other processors

Power Consumptions Covered:

• 1–3 W

• Less Than 1 W

• 3–5 W

• 5–10 W

• More Than 10 W

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Smart Home

• Government

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Aerospace & Defense

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances