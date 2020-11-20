Chromatography Resin Market– How Future of Industry looks post Covid? Growth Analysis & Forecast 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Chromatography Resin Market is accounted for $1.88 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.95 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing demand for therapeutic antibodies and increasing application in the food industry are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for Biosimilars will provide opportunities for market growth. However, lack of adequate skilled professionals may hinder market growth.

Chromatography is a process to separate mixtures of colored compounds into individual components. Resins are one of the important components of chromatographic techniques. It helps in isolation of the desired component from mixtures of compounds. Resins have a wide collection of uses in gel filtration, ion-exchange, affinity, size exclusion, hydrophobic interaction, and mixed-mode chromatographic techniques.

Based on End-user, Food and Beverage segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, due to high consumption in quality control processes. Chromatography resins can be used at various stages from determining the quality of food to detecting additives. By geography, North America dominated the market owing to increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications.

Some of the key players profiled in the Chromatography Resin Market include Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Purolite Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Merck KGaA.

Techniques Covered:

• Affinity Chromatography

• Immunoaffinity ChromatographyIon

• Exchange Chromatography

• Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

• Size Exclusion Chromatography

• Multi-Modal Chromatography

• Mixed-Mode Chromatography

• Other Techniques

Elements Covered:

• Dextran

• Polystyrene

• Silica Gel

• Agarose

• Sepharose

• Polyacrylamide

• Aluminum Oxide

• Polymethacrylates

Types Covered:

• Inorganic Media

• Synthetic Polymer

• Natural Polymer

Technologies Covered:

• Multi-Modal Chromatography

• Affinity Chromatography

• Anion Exchange Chromatography

• Cation Exchange Chromatography

• Size Exclusion Chromatography

• Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

• Mixed Mode Chromatography Resins

• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Clinical Research Organizations

• Academic Institutes

• Water and Environmental Agencies

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

• Drug Production

• Drug Discovery

• Food & Beverages

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

