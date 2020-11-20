Speciality Fertilizers – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Speciality Fertilizers Market is expected to reach $60.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Speciality Fertilizers Market include Yara International ASA, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Coromandel International Limited, The Mosaic Company, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile, OCP Group, Compo Expert GmbH, BASF SE, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Soiltech, Sinochem Corporation, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co., LTD., Everris NA Inc., CF Industrial Holdings Inc.

Some of the factors such as increasing adoption of precision farming technology and uniform nutrient application are propelling the growth of the market. However, the growth of the organic fertilizers industry and cost ineffectiveness is hampering the growth of the market.

Specialty fertilizers are the fertilizers diversified to get high yield and high-quality product by providing plant nutrition for the soil. Their use increases the grower’s return, helps meet the market command for quality crops, and enables higher margins than those normally achieved with high-volume fertilizers. The most regularly used specialty fertilizers include nitrogen fertilizers, phosphate fertilizers, and others.

Based on the crop type, the fruits & vegetables is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing exports of fruits & vegetables have also led to an increase in the crop plantation area, which has resulted in a rise in their production levels. According to FAO, China is the largest producer of fresh fruits and vegetables, which has surpassed the production and growth in the US and India.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the higher grain prices, environmental concerns, and regulations. From the beginning, specialty fertilizers’ high cost concerning other nitrogenous fertilizers has restricted their utilization in large-scale production of commodity crops, such as corn, sorghum, wheat, and canola. However, they are commonly used in specialty, high-value crops, such as vegetables, orchards, nurseries, seed production, etc.

Types Covered:

• Controlled Release Fertilizers (CRF)

• Customized Fertilizers

• Agricultural Micronutrient Fertilizers

• Slow Release Fertilizers (SRF)

• Water-soluble Fertilizers

• Compound Fertilizers

• Dry Fertilizers

• Liquid and Gas Fertilizers

• Nitrification and Urea Inhibitors

• Secondary Nutrient Fertilizers

• Bio-Stimulant Fertilizers

• Stabilized Fertilizers

• Specialty Nutrients

Ingredients Covered:

• Phosphate Fertilizers

• Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

• Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

• Potassium Sulfate

• Potassium Nitrate

• Potassium Chloride

• Ammonium Nitrate

• Urea

• Phosphoric Acid

• Other Ingredients

Crop Types Covered:

• Commercial Crops

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Pulses and Oilseeds

• Grains and Cereals

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Other Crop Types

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Granular

• Powder

• Formulated Granular

• Coating

• Crystalline

Technologies Covered:

• Chelated

• Coated & Encapsulated

• N-stabilizers

• Slow-release

Applications Covered:

• Soil

• Surface Applied

• Banded

End Users Covered:

• Horticulture

• Fertigation

• Aquaculture

• Hydroponics

• Foliar Nutrition

• Non -Farm Use

• Municipal Parks

• Home Gardens

• Golf Courses

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

