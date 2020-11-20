Categories
Saflufenacil Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Saflufenacil

The “Saflufenacil Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Saflufenacil industry.

About Saflufenacil:

  • Saflufenacil is an herbicide of the pyrimidinedione chemical class used to control annual broadleaf weeds in soybeans and corn. It was developed by BASF and is marketed under the Kixor trademark. Saflufenacil works by inhibiting protoporphyrinogen IX oxidase (PPO), resulting in plant accumulation of protoporphyrin IX (proto) and H2O2; inhibiting PPO formation results in prevention of chlorophyll, heme, and cytochrome synthesis; also, proto accumulation causes lipid peroxidation, resulting in rapid loss of membrane integrity and function; only slight increases of proto and H2O2 occur in corn.
  • Based on the Saflufenacil market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • AccuStandard
  • Chem Service Inc.
  • PGG Wrightson
  • BASF Corporation
  • Bryant Christie Inc.
  • Sigma-Aldrich
    Saflufenacil Market by Types:

  • BAS 800 H
  • Type II

    Saflufenacil Market by Applications:

  • Soybeans
  • Corns
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Saflufenacil Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Saflufenacil Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Saflufenacil Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Saflufenacil (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Saflufenacil Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Saflufenacil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Saflufenacil (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Saflufenacil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Saflufenacil Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Saflufenacil (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Saflufenacil Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Saflufenacil Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

