Saflufenacil Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

About Saflufenacil:

Saflufenacil is an herbicide of the pyrimidinedione chemical class used to control annual broadleaf weeds in soybeans and corn. It was developed by BASF and is marketed under the Kixor trademark. Saflufenacil works by inhibiting protoporphyrinogen IX oxidase (PPO), resulting in plant accumulation of protoporphyrin IX (proto) and H2O2; inhibiting PPO formation results in prevention of chlorophyll, heme, and cytochrome synthesis; also, proto accumulation causes lipid peroxidation, resulting in rapid loss of membrane integrity and function; only slight increases of proto and H2O2 occur in corn.

Major players covered in this report:

AccuStandard

Chem Service Inc.

PGG Wrightson

BASF Corporation

Bryant Christie Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich

Saflufenacil Market by Types:

BAS 800 H

Type II Saflufenacil Market by Applications:

Soybeans

Corns