Collaborative Robot (Cobot) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market is expected to reach $11,144.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 39.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market include ABB Group, AUBO Robotics Inc, DENSO Robotics, Energid Technologies Corporation, EPSON Robots, F&P Robotics AG, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, MRK-Systeme GmbH, Precise Automation, Inc, Rethink Robotics, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Universal Robots A/S, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Some of the factors such as affordability and increased ease of programming of collaborative robots are propelling the growth of the market. However, repair payload and speed limitations of collaborative robots owing to their inherent design are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/collaborative-robot-cobot-market/request-sample

Cobots, or collaborative robots, are the robots intended for direct human-robot interaction within a shared space, or where humans and robots are in close proximity. Cobot applications contrast with traditional industrial robot applications in which robots are isolated from human contact. Cobot safety may rely on lightweight construction materials, rounded edges, an inherent limitation of speed and force, or on sensors and software that ensures safe behaviour.

Based on the end-user, the automotive and transportation segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the key factors such as reducing the cost of production downtime and reduction in the floor space. Growing shift toward automation to save time and cost is a key factor spurring the adoption of robotic materials handling equipment in the automotive industry.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/collaborative-robot-cobot-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing focus on quality and precision of cobots in the region. This has necessitated the implementation of maximum standards, by increasing the deployment of cobots in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/collaborative-robot-cobot-market

Payloads Covered:

• Up to 5 kg

• 5–10 kg

• More than 10 kg

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Applications Covered:

• Handling

• Assembling and Disassembling

• Welding and Soldering

• Dispensing

• Processing

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical, Electronic, and Semiconductor

• Metals and Machining

• Rubber, Plastics and Polymers

• Food & Beverages

• Furniture and Equipment

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Pharma and Chemistry

• Aerospace and Defense

• Agriculture

• Logistics

• Other End Users

Arm Types Covered:

• Articulated

• Dual-Arm

• SCARA

• Parallel/Delta

Types Covered:

• Hand Guiding

• Speed & Separation

• Safety Monitored Stop

• Power & Force Limiting

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com