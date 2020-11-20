Categories
Slitter Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Slitter

The “Slitter Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Slitter industry.

About Slitter:

  • The Slitter market revenue was 721 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1025 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.02% during 2020-2025.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Dahua-Slitter technology
  • Euromac
  • Jota Machinery
  • IHI Corporation
  • Kataoka Machine
  • Bimec
  • Cheung kong Machinery Equipment
  • Hakusan Corporation
  • Kesheng Machinery
  • Catbridge
  • Ruihai Machinery
  • PSA Technology
  • Kampf
  • ASHE Converting Equipment
  • NICELY
  • Atlas Converting Equipment
  • Parkinson Technologies
  • Shenli Group
  • Nishimura
  • ConQuip
  • Goebel
  • Laem System
  • Jennerjahn Machine
  • Yongsheng New Materials Equipment
  • Deacro

    Slitter Market by Types:

  • Flat Slitting
  • Extrusion Slitting
  • Round Slitting

    • Slitter Market by Applications:

  • Paper
  • Film
  • Foil Material
  • Others

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

