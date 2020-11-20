Rotary Encoder Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “Rotary Encoder Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Rotary Encoder:

The Rotary Encoder market revenue was 1777 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2903 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.52% during 2020-2025. A rotary encoder is an electro-mechanical device that converts the angular position or motion of a shaft or axle to an analog or digital signal.

Major players covered in this report:

SIKO GmbH

Ifm electronic

Turck Holding GmbH

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH

FAULHABER Group (Germany)

Hengstler GmbH

BEI Sensors

Baumer Group

maxon motor ag

OMRON Corporation

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Renishaw plc.

Dynapar

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rotary Encoder Market by Types:

Incremental Encoders

Absolute Encoders

Rotary Encoder Market by Applications:

Metal Forming & Fabrication

Servo motor

Elevator Industry

Machine Tool

Material Handling

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Rotary Encoder Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Encoder Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Rotary Encoder Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Rotary Encoder (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Rotary Encoder Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Rotary Encoder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Rotary Encoder (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Rotary Encoder Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Rotary Encoder Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Rotary Encoder (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Rotary Encoder Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Encoder Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

