Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2019: Trends, Technology, Opportunities and forecasts by 2026

Augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to reach $167.89 billion by 2026, representing a remarkable 2019-2026 CAGR of 34.7%. Augmented Reality (AR) technology accounts for a larger market share and will grow at 36.97% annually over the forecast years, faster than the Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 74 figures, this 164-page report “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global augmented reality and virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Get sample copy of “Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/69331?source=shubh

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

1. Augmented Reality (AR)

– Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

– Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

2. Virtual Reality (VR)

– Nonimmersive Technology

– Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Hardware

Sensors, Semiconductor Component, Displays and Projectors, Position Trackers, Cameras, Others

– Software

Software Developer Kits, Cloud Services

Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Augmented Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Head-Up Display (HUD), Handheld Device

– Virtual Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Gesture-Tracking Device, Projector & Display Wall

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Consumer

– Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Major Key Players of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market are:

DAQR, EON. Reality Inc. , Facebook , Google , HTC , Microsoft , Samsung , Seiko Epson , Sony , Vuzix Corporation

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size

2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Sales by Product

4.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Revenue by Product

4.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/69331?source=shubh

In the end, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com