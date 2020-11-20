Food Robotics Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

Food robotics market to reach $6.54 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.23%. The software market will grow at 13.94% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.93% during the same period, advancing to 60.1 thousand units by 2026.

Highlighted with 99 tables and 112 figures, this 233-page report “Global Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Cylindrical Robots

– Delta Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Others

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Low Payload

– Medium Payload

– High Payload

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Palletizing and Depalletizing

– Packaging and Repacking

– Pick and Place

– Processing

– Cutting and Slicing

– Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Dairy Products

– Meat and Seafood

– Bakery and Confectionary

– Fruits and Vegetable

– Brewery and Beverage

– Others

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Major Key Players of the Food Robotics Market are:

ABB Ltd. , Alfa Laval AB , Comau S.p.A , Denso Corporation , Fanuc Corp. , Feldmeier Equipment Inc. , GEA Group AG , IMA Group , John Bean Technologies Corporation , Krones AG , KUKA (Midea Group) , Mitsubishi Electric Corp. , Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies) , Paul Mueller Company , Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland , Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics) , Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd. , SPX Flow Inc. , Stephan Machinery GMBH , Tetra Pak international S.A. , Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics) , Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Robotics Market Size

2.2 Food Robotics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Robotics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Robotics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Robotics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Robotics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Food Robotics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Food Robotics Revenue by Product

4.3 Food Robotics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Robotics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Food Robotics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

