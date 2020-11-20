North America Home Automation Systems Market Outlook to 2026: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

North America home automation systems market to reach $32.73 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of smart automation systems in households across the region.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 46 figures, this 147-page report “North America Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country.

Based on system component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

On basis of software algorithm, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

– Proactive

– Behavioral

On basis of product type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– HVAC Control and Energy Management

– Security and Access Control

– Entertainment Control

– Lighting Control

– Other Controls

On basis of service type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

– Managed Services

– Mainstream

– Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

– Luxury

On basis of technology, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Wired Technology

– Wireless Communication Technologies

– Network Technologies

– Power-line Technology

– Other Technologies

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Product and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Major Key Players of the North America Home Automation Systems Market are:

ABB Ltd., Amx LLC (Harman), Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Johnson Controls, Inc., Legrand , Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Lutron, Savant Systems LLC., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Zigbee Alliance

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global North America Home Automation Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the North America Home Automation Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global North America Home Automation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the North America Home Automation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 North America Home Automation Systems Market Size

2.2 North America Home Automation Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 North America Home Automation Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 North America Home Automation Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players North America Home Automation Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into North America Home Automation Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global North America Home Automation Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global North America Home Automation Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 North America Home Automation Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global North America Home Automation Systems Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, North America Home Automation Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

