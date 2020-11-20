Construction & Demolition Robots Market Growth rate by 2025 – Top Key Vendors, Trend, Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges

Construction & demolition (C&D) robots market is expected to reach $386.6 million by 2025, growing by 12.09% annually during 2019-2025 owing to a rising adoption of all types of construction & demolition robots across the globe.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 70 figures, this 169-page report “Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of global construction & demolition robots market and its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Traditional Robots

– Robotic ARMs

– Exoskeletons

On basis of robot automation, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) provided in each section.

– Semi-Autonomous Robots

– Fully Autonomous Robots

On basis of robot function, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

– Demolition Robots

– Bricklaying Robots

– Concrete Structural Erection Robots

– 3D Printing Robots

– Others

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Public Infrastructure

– Commercial and Residential Buildings

– Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

– Others

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Major Key Players of the Construction & Demolition Robots Market are:

Advanced Construction Robotics, Apis Cor, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Brokk AB, Conjet AB, Construction Robotics, LLC, Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics , Fastbrick Robotics Limited, Fujita Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Komatsu Limited, Lifco AB, MX3D, nLink Construction Robotics, Sarcos Corporation, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Yingchuang Building Technique Co., U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Construction & Demolition Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Construction & Demolition Robots market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Construction & Demolition Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Construction & Demolition Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Construction & Demolition Robots Market Size

2.2 Construction & Demolition Robots Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Construction & Demolition Robots Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Construction & Demolition Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Construction & Demolition Robots Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Construction & Demolition Robots Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Construction & Demolition Robots Sales by Product

4.2 Global Construction & Demolition Robots Revenue by Product

4.3 Construction & Demolition Robots Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Construction & Demolition Robots Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Construction & Demolition Robots industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

