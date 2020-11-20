Bone Densitometer Market, Highest Growing Region, Key Vendors, and Future Forecasts To 2030

The Global Bone Densitometer Market is set to exhibit a CAGR of ~4.5% by 2030 owing to rising geriatric population and increasing incidents of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Bone Densitometer Market are:

General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., DMS Imaging, Medonica Co. LTD, Ecolight S.p.A., Oscare Medical, CyberLogic, inc.,NanjingKejin Industrial LLC., and Trivitron Healthcare, among others.

The global bone densitometer market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Technology, Application, End User and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the bone densitometer market can be segmented into Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT), and Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS). The Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry can differentiate body weight into the components of lean soft tissue, fat soft tissue, and bone based on the differential attenuation by tissues of two levels of x-rays. It is preferred over other techniques as it is a noninvasive method, involving very small dosages of ionizing radiation for the diagnoses of osteoporosis and to access osteoporotic fractures. DEXA is the most commonly used method and is referred to as a standard method for diagnosing osteoporosis.

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

Major Applications of Bone Densitometer Market covered are:

Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

Body Composition Measurement

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global bone densitometer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the bone densitometer market over the forecast period. Increasing incidents of osteoporosis and osteoporotic fractures will promote market growth in this region. It estimated that by 2050, approximately over 5 to 6 million osteoporotic hip fractures will occur globally, out of which about 50% are estimated to occur in Asia. Moreover, improving healthcare facilities in this region will also contribute considerably to market growth.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Bone Densitometer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Bone Densitometer market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Bone Densitometer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Bone Densitometer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bone Densitometer Market Size

2.2 Bone Densitometer Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bone Densitometer Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Bone Densitometer Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bone Densitometer Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bone Densitometer Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bone Densitometer Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bone Densitometer Revenue by Product

4.3 Bone Densitometer Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bone Densitometer Breakdown Data by End User

