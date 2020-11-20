Compression Therapy Market Key Regions, Sales, Growth Rate, Consumption 2020 – 2030

The Global Compression Therapy Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2020 to 2030 owing to the increasing number of orthopedic procedures, a rising number of accidents, growing obese populations around the globe, and the increasing applications of compression therapy products in sports medicine, states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Compression Therapy Market are:

DJO GLOBAL, INC., BSN medical, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Inc., Tactile Medical., SIGVARIS GROUP., Smith & Nephew Plc. , 3M, ConvaTec Inc., Arjo., and Juzo, among others.

The global compression therapy market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – technique, product, application, distribution, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technique Segmentation’

The global compression therapy market has been segmented into two distinct categories – static and dynamic. The static compression therapy technique segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to ease of accessibility and its wide range of applications including treatment of edema and sports-related injuries.

Major Product of Compression Therapy Market covered are:

Compression Garment

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Major Applications of Compression Therapy Market covered are:

Varicose Veins

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Lymphedema

Leg Ulcers

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global compression therapy market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounted for the largest market share in the global compression therapy market in 2019. The presence of a rich base of geriatric populations and the high prevalence of chronic venous diseases are among the factors responsible for market growth in the region. Moreover, the significant presence of populations suffering from obesity-related ailments in the region has also played a crucial role in the wide-scale adoption of these products. These factors are further expected to drive market growth in this region.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Compression Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Compression Therapy market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Compression Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Compression Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Compression Therapy Market Size

2.2 Compression Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Compression Therapy Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Compression Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Compression Therapy Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Compression Therapy Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Compression Therapy Sales by Product

4.2 Global Compression Therapy Revenue by Product

4.3 Compression Therapy Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Compression Therapy Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Compression Therapy industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

