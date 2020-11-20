Die Bonder Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Die Bonder Equipment Market is expected to reach $1,258.44 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Die Bonder Equipment Market include Anza Technology Inc, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd, Be Semiconductor Industries N.V., Dias Automation (Hk) Ltd, Dr. Tresky Ag, Fasford Technology Co Ltd, Finetech GmbH & Co Kg, Four Technos Co Ltd, Hybond Inc, Kulicke & Soffa, Microassembly Technologies Ltd, Mycronic AB, Palomar Technologies Inc, Paroteq GmbH, Shibuya Corporation, Shinkawa Ltd, Smart Equipment Technology, Tpt Wire Bonder GmbH & Co Kg, Tresky GmbH, Unitemp GmbH and West Bond Inc.

Some of the factors such as growing demand for miniature electronic components and increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IOT devices are propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost of ownership is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for 3D semiconductor assembly and packaging may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/die-bonder-equipment-market/request-sample

Die bonding, alternatively known as die attaching is the process of bonding or attaching a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, die bonder equipment is used extensively in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. Die bonder equipment performs various functions including picking the die from waffle tray or wafer and attaching it to the substrate. The most commonly used technique of die bonding is to push the targeted die from the tape with the help of a pin.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is likely to have a huge demand. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for miniaturized consumer electronic products, such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods that provide advantages such as compactness and durability.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/die-bonder-equipment-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of OSAT companies in the region. These OSAT companies use die bonding equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process. Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/die-bonder-equipment-market

Supply Chain Participants Covered:

• IDM(Integrated Device Manufacturers) Firms

• OSAT(Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Companies

Types Covered:

• Fully Automatic Die Bonders

• Manual Die Bonders

• Semiautomatic Die Bonders

Devices Covered:

• MEMS and MOEMS

• Optoelectronics

• Power Devices

Bonding Techniques Covered:

• Epoxy

• Eutectic

• Flip Chip Die Bonder

• Soft Solder

Products Covered:

• High Speed Placement Machine

• Medium Speed Placement Machine

• Ultra High Speed Placement Machine

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Telecommunications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com