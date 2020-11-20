Sports Flooring Market Size and Share 2020 Report by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Leading Players – Horner, Connor, Liberty, Aacer Flooring, Mohawk (including IVC)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Sports Flooring Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Sports Flooring industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Sports Flooring market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Sports Flooring market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis.

The report mainly studies the Sports Flooring market size, recent trends and development status, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Sports Flooring market.

Key players in the global Sports Flooring market covered in Chapter 5:

Horner

Connor

Liberty

Aacer Flooring

Mohawk (including IVC)

Targett

Kentwood Floors

Forbo

Bonie

Takiron

Polyflor(James Halstead)

Armstrong

Gerflor

Robbins

Mannington Flooring

HANWHA

Mondo Sport&Flooring

LG Hausys

Global Sports Flooring Industry 2020 Market Research Report also provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Top Countries Data Covered in Sports Flooring Market Report are United States, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, and Others

On the basis of types, the Sports Flooring market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Vinyl Sports Flooring (PVC Sports Flooring)

Wood Sports Flooring

Rubber Sports Flooring

On the basis of applications, the Sports Flooring market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Residential

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Global Sports Flooring Market Chapter-wise Analysis:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Sports Flooring market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Sports Flooring market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Sports Flooring industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Sports Flooring market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Sports Flooring, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Sports Flooring in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Sports Flooring in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Sports Flooring. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Sports Flooring market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Sports Flooring market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Sports Flooring market?

What was the size of the emerging Sports Flooring market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Sports Flooring market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Sports Flooring market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Sports Flooring market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Sports Flooring market?

What are the Sports Flooring market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Sports Flooring Industry?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Sports Flooring market growth factors, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Sports Flooring Market Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Key Points from TOC:

1 Sports Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Flooring

1.2 Sports Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Flooring Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Type 1

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Type 2

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Type 3

1.3 Global Sports Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports Flooring Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Application 1

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Application 2

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Application 3

1.4 Global Sports Flooring Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sports Flooring (2014-2026)

2 Global Sports Flooring Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Sports Flooring Production and Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Sports Flooring Average Price by Player (2014-2019)

2.4 Sports Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.5 Sports Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sports Flooring Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Players Profiles

3.1 Company 1

3.1.1 Company 1 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.1.2 Sports Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Company 1 Sports Flooring Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Company 1 Business Overview

3.2 Company 2

3.2.1 Company 2 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.2.2 Sports Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Company 2 Sports Flooring Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.2.4 Company 2 Business Overview

3.3 Company 3

3.3.1 Company 3 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.3.2 Sports Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Company 3 Sports Flooring Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.3.4 Company 3 Business Overview

3.4 Company 4

3.4.1 Company 4 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.4.2 Sports Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Company 4 Sports Flooring Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.4.4 Company 4 Business Overview

3.5 Company 5

3.5.1 Company 5 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.5.2 Sports Flooring Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Company 5 Sports Flooring Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.5.4 Company 5 Business Overview

4 Global Sports Flooring Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Sports Flooring Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Sports Flooring Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Sports Flooring Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Sports Flooring Manufacturing Analysis

8.1 Sports Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.2.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Flooring

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Sports Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Materials Sources of Sports Flooring Major Players in 2018

9.3 Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Opportunities

10.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Sports Flooring

10.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets

10.4 Challenges

10.4.1 The Performance of Alternative Product Type is Getting Better and Better

10.4.2 Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

11 Global Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

