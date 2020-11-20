Drone Software Market 2020 Market Size and Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Main Vendors, and Forecasts 2030

The Global Drone Software Market is set to exhibit a CAGR of ~25% by 2030 owing to increasing drone deployment in several fields, such as construction, agriculture, oil & gas, surveillance, and disaster management; states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Drone Software Market are:

Dronevolt, Pix4D SA, DJI, Precisionhawk, DroneDeploy, BENTLEY SYSTEMS, Delair, senseFly, 3DR and Esri among others.

Excerpts from ‘By Architecture Segmentation’

On the basis of architecture, the drone software market is segmented into open source and closed source. Open source software refers to those software whose source code i.e. the medium in which programmers create and modify software; is freely available on the internet. The open source segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global drone software market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantage of scalability provided by open source software in the drone market. Open source drone software is distributed under a variety of licensing terms making it widely available for several companies to create products that will work interchangeably and be compatible with each other. Moreover, extensive investments by government in open source software for drones can be attributed to its large market share.

Major Types of Drone Software Market covered are:

App-based Software

Desktop Software

Major Applications of Drone Software Market covered are:

Control & Data Capture

Image Processing and Analytics

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global drone software market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of drone software market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America dominates the global drone software market owing to factors such high adoption rate drones, technological advancement and extensive research & development by key players in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth of the market centered at China and Japan. Factors such as increasing development of commercial drones is attributed to the rapid growth of the market in this region.

In the end, Drone Software industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

