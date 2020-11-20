Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market 2020 Analysis and Forecast To 2030

The Global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market is anticipated to grow substantially at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2030; a rise in the birth of premature babies has led to the rising number of neonatal care facilities, states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market are:

Koninklijke Philips NV, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Radiometer Medical ApS, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., VYAIRE. EDAN, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA among others.

The global neonatal care equipment & fetal (labor & delivery) market has been analyzed from four different perspectives –Product, Type, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

The global neonatal care equipment & fetal (labor & delivery) market has been segmented into seven distinct categories – infant warmers, neonatal incubators, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, neonatal phototherapy equipment, neonatal diagnostic imaging, and respiratory care devices. The convertible warmers & incubators segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rising incidences of neonatal hypothermia among neonates. As hypothermia is very common among newborn babies, it is anticipated to further fuel the growth of this segment.

Major Types of Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market covered are:

Fetal Ultrasound Devices

Fetal MRI Systems

Fetal Monitors

Fetal Doppler Devices and Fetal Pulse Oximeters

Major Applications of Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Market covered are:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Clinics

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global neonatal care equipment & fetal (labor & delivery) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to command the largest share in the global neonatal care equipment & fetal (labor & delivery) market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to factors such as higher premature births in this region, the presence of well-established neonatal & fetal care facilities with advanced equipment, and good reimbursement policies.

However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding neonatal care units and increased funding from public-private organizations.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Neonatal Care Equipment & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

