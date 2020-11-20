Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market 2020 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

The Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% by 2030 or was valued at over ~US$ 649 million in 2019 as it serves as a valuable solution to fight against COVID-19 and other infections, states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market are:

HARTMANN, OMRON Corporation, Microlife Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Vive Health, Braun, BPL Medical Technologies, Contec, THERMOMEDICS, INC., Welch Allyn, and others.

The global non-contact infrared thermometer market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Measurement Point Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Measurement Point Type Segmentation’

The global non-contact infrared thermometer market has been segmented majorly into three distinct categories, viz. Ear, forehead, and Multifunctional. The forehead measurement point type segment is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, faster screening of a large number of people, and ease of measuring temperature in children causing less distress. The ear measurement point type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global non-contact infrared thermometer market has been segmented into 2 distinct categories, viz. Medical and Veterinary. The veterinary segment dominated the market and the medical segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Non-contact infrared thermometers are becoming the most commonly used medical device with a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. These thermometers are one of the most in-demand medical devices due to its fast and accurate measurement of body temperature from a distance. An infrared thermometer is commonly being used at places such as airports, hospitals, and at home. They are also being used at offices, malls, schools, hypermarkets, and other places where people tend to visit frequently.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global non-contact infrared thermometer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to command the largest share in the global non-contact infrared thermometer market. The large share of North America in the global market can largely be attributed to the increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases, awareness among people about infectious diseases, rising number of aging populations, and adoption of healthcare products for home use. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, growing adoption of advanced technologies, and improved healthcare facilities.

In the end, Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

