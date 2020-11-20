COVID-19 Impact on Respiratory Drug Delivery Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast To 2030

The Global Respiratory Drug Delivery Market is set to exhibit a CAGR of ~6.8% by 2030, owing to the rising number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases and the increasing adoption of respiratory drug delivery devices, states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Respiratory Drug Delivery Market are:

3M, GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Philips Respironics, Merck & Co., Inc., OMRON Healthcare, Cipla Inc., and others.

The global respiratory drug delivery market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – formulation, device type, application, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Formulation Segmentation’

The global respiratory drug delivery market has been segmented into three distinct categories – suspension aerosols, solution aerosols, and dry powder formulations. The dry powder formulations segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological advancements aimed toward improved dosage accuracy, minimized dosage variability, and improved flow of drug particles into the lungs of patients, further optimizing the effectiveness of the inhaled drug.

Major Device Types of Respiratory Drug Delivery Market covered are:

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Nebulizers

Major Applications ofRespiratory Drug Delivery Market covered are:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis



Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global respiratory drug delivery market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America dominated the market owing to the rising incidents of diseases such as COPD and asthma. This propels the demand for diagnostic devices, thereby boosting market growth in this region. Additionally, the presence of key local players in pharmaceuticals & medical devices, advanced healthcare infrastructure, aging population, high disposable incomes, and lifestyle changes are factors contributing to the overall growth of the North America respiratory drug delivery devices market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Respiratory Drug Delivery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Respiratory Drug Delivery market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Respiratory Drug Delivery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Respiratory Drug Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Size

2.2 Respiratory Drug Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Respiratory Drug Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Respiratory Drug Delivery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Respiratory Drug Delivery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Respiratory Drug Delivery Sales by Product

4.2 Global Respiratory Drug Delivery Revenue by Product

4.3 Respiratory Drug Delivery Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Respiratory Drug Delivery Breakdown Data by End User

