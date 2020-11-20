COVID-19 Impact on Surface Disinfectant Market Report 2020: Trends, Market Size, Analysis 2030

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~8.1% between 2020 & 2030, owing to the rising incidences and prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) worldwide and stringent regulations & guidelines by government bodies to follow sanitization protocols, states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Surface Disinfectant Market are:

3M, Procter and Gamble (P&G), Medivators Inc. (Cantel Medical), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Clorox Company, Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS plc., Carroll Company, Metrex Research, LLC., among others.

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Composition, Type, Application, End Users, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Composition’

Based on the composition, the global surface disinfectant market has been classified into the following categories, Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide Peracetic Acid, and Other Compositions. Alcohol-based surface disinfectants accounted for the largest share in the global surface disinfectant market in 2019, owing to the widescale application of these products in laboratories & hospitals.

Major Types of Surface Disinfectant Market covered are:

Liquids

Wipes, and Sprays



Excerpts from ‘By End Users’

In terms of end-users, the surface disinfectant market has been segmented into Hospital Settings, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Research Laboratories, and Other End Users. Hospitals accounted for the majority of share in the global market in 2019, owing to the presence of a large number of hospitals across the globe, the existence of strict sanitization protocols among such healthcare facilities, and sudden outbreak of life-threatening infections such as COVID-19, among others.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Surface Disinfectant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Surface Disinfectant market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Surface Disinfectant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Surface Disinfectant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Surface Disinfectant Market Size

2.2 Surface Disinfectant Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Surface Disinfectant Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Surface Disinfectant Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Surface Disinfectant Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Surface Disinfectant Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Surface Disinfectant Sales by Product

4.2 Global Surface Disinfectant Revenue by Product

4.3 Surface Disinfectant Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Surface Disinfectant Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Surface Disinfectant industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

