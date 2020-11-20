COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The Global Vaccines Market was valued at US$ 36,297.2 million in 2019, owing to the rising incidences and prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide and several initiatives by government & non-government establishments to support immunization drives, states Market Industry Reports (MIR).

Major Key Players of the Vaccines Market are:

Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur(Sanofi), AstraZeneca, CSL Limited, Bavarian Nordic, Panacea Biotec Limited, PT Bio Farma (Persero) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

The Global Vaccines Market has been analyzed from six different perspectives – Technology, Strain/Serotype, Vaccine Type, Route of Administration, Patient Type, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology’

Based on the technology, the global vaccines market has been classified into the following categories, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Inactivated, and Subunit Vaccines, and Recombinant Vaccines. Conjugate vaccines accounted for the largest share in the global vaccines market in 2019, owing to the availability of numerous vaccine products manufactured using this technology and growing government support for the development of conjugate vaccines, among others.

Excerpts from ‘By Vaccine Type’

In terms of disease indication or vaccine type, the vaccines market can be segmented into Hepatitis; DT containing; Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV); Meningococcal; Human Papillomavirus (HPV); Rotavirus; Influenza; Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella; and other vaccines (BCG; Cholera; IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine); OPV (Oral Poliovirus Vaccines); JE (Japanese Encephalitis); YF (Yellow Fever); Shingles; Typhoid; Rabies and other types of vaccine)

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Vaccines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Vaccines market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Vaccines industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

