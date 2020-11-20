Biometrics in BFSI Market Share, Size 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts –2024, Says Research Reports World

Global Biometrics in BFSI Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Biometrics in BFSI Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Biometrics in BFSI Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Biometrics in BFSI Market Report –

In this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Biometrics in BFSI market for 2018-2023.Banks around the world are increasingly opting biometrics to authenticate customers accessing their services. This trend is not limited to banks; other financials outfits are also taking up biometric authentication to identify customers and safeguard resources. Increasing cases of financial fraud, identity theft, and threats from cyberspace have made banks to restructure their identity practices and biometrics in banking and financial services offers the solution. Most banking customers are tech-savvy nowadays and expect a friction-less access to banking services but password based identity solution fails keep up with expectations, however, with biometrics in banking, things seems to be changing now.The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to their customers by reducing identity duplication. With changing consumer preferences and introduction of new payment methods, it has become imperative for banks to transform the payments and card (PCI) industry digitally. This has led to the introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With the advances in technology, the number of frauds and forgeries are also increasing, thereby increasing the need for a solution which is difficult to duplicate. Several banks are adopting biometrics to prevent fraud and protect customer’s information from being compromised. One of the recent trends gaining significant traction in the market is the increasing adoption of vein recognition in ATMs and POS terminals. Banks and financial institutions in emerging economies like India, China, Mexico, and Brazil has readily adopting vein recognition biometrics to verify the identity of their customers. North America accounted for the largest share of the market and is likely to dominate the market until the end of 2020. Factors such as increased awareness among the organizations in the BFSI sector about the benefits of deployment of biometrics and the presence of many large financial institutions and companies in the region will contribute to this market’s growth in the region.Over the next five years, projects that Biometrics in BFSI will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Biometrics in BFSI Market Report are:-

Cross Match Technologies

Fujitsu

HID Global

M2SYS

Safran

…



What Is the scope Of the Biometrics in BFSI Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biometrics in BFSI market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Biometrics in BFSI Market 2020?

Voice Recognition

Vein Recognition

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Identification

What are the end users/application Covered in Biometrics in BFSI Market 2020?

Door Security

Log-In Management for PCs

Log-In Management for ATMs

Log-In Management for POS Terminals

Log-In Management for Banking



What are the key segments in the Biometrics in BFSI Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Biometrics in BFSI market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Biometrics in BFSI market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Biometrics in BFSI Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

