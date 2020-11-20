Bio-succinic Acid Market Size, Share from 2020 to 2024 Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Says Research Reports World

Global Bio-succinic Acid Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Bio-succinic Acid Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Bio-succinic Acid Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Bio-succinic Acid Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Bio-succinic Acid market for 2018-2023.Succinic acid is a pivotal intermediate chemical that has a myriad of applications in the production of a wide variety of specialty and commodity chemicals. It is known to offer an extensive array of utilities encompassing polymers, food, metals, pharmaceuticals, coatings, fibers, solvents, lubricating oils, diesel fuel oxygenates and cosmetics among many others. On earlier accounts, petroleum was the sole source of deriving succinic acid but, in the recent times, the current manufacturing procedures have commenced making use of renewable feedstock for extracting this vital compound. This biological procedure of obtaining succinic acid is sustainable, efficient, economical and environment-friendly which all work towards giving rise to a greater demand in the market.Increasing demand for BDO and its derivatives including Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), and Polybutylene Terephtalate (PBT) in numerous applications such as pharmaceuticals and engineering plastics is likely to stimulate the demand. In addition, growing applications in lubricants, pigments, personal care products, and food colorants will spur the market penetration. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of using bio-based chemicals in packaging and food industry is expected to drive the demand. Increasing use of bio-succinic on account of reduction in carbon footprints along with favorable regulatory support in light of rising awareness towards hazards associated with usage of petroleum-based chemicals is expected to augment market growth. Bio-succinic acid can be used as a replacement to phthalic anhydride in manufacturing alkyd resins and offers cost-effectiveness and environmental advantages, which in turn will propel its growth over the next six years.In North America, factors such as volatility in prices of C4 petroleum-based feedstock have driven development of bio-based chemicals such as bio-based succinic acid. Several industries in the region have commenced commercializing the production of bio-based succinic acid via fermentation of sugars. Numerous large-scale production facilities of bio-based succinic acid have been erected in the region, which in turn are proliferating their demand and supply among end-users. North America is anticipated to become the largest market for bio-based succinic acid by 2026-end.Over the next five years, projects that Bio-succinic Acid will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Bio-succinic Acid Market Report are:-

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsui

DSM

Myriant

BioAmber

Reverdia

Corbion



What Is the scope Of the Bio-succinic Acid Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bio-succinic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Bio-succinic Acid Market 2020?

Bio-Based

Petro-Based

Others

What are the end users/application Covered in Bio-succinic Acid Market 2020?

Polyurethanes

Resins, Pigments & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

PBS/PBST

Food & Beverage

Plasticizers

Personal Care

Solvents & Lubricants

De-icer Solutions

Others



What are the key segments in the Bio-succinic Acid Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Bio-succinic Acid market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Bio-succinic Acid market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Bio-succinic Acid Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

